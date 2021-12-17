Left Menu

Karnataka CM condoles death of RL Jalappa

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday condoled the death of veteran politician and former Union minister RL Jalappa and said that he was credited with the establishment of many educational institutions and social work.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:01 IST
Karnataka CM condoles death of RL Jalappa
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"RL Jalappa was credited with the establishment of many educational institutions and social work. May the Lord give peace to their soul. I pray for the family and the fans to give them the strength to overcome this pain," said an official statement issued by CMO.

Earlier today, the veteran politician who served as a Union minister passed away due to health complications. (ANI)

