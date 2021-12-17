These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL75 EC-REFORMS-2NDLD PMO PMO holds informal interaction with ECs on electoral reforms; Oppn attacks govt New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey recently held an ''informal interaction'' with the Prime Minister's Office to bridge gaps in understanding of key electoral reforms between the poll panel and the Law Ministry, with EC sources insisting Friday that no impropriety was involved in doing so.

DEL89 LDALL OMICRON India's Omicron COVID count crosses 100, now 111 after highest single day rise of 24 cases; Avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings, says Centre New Delhi/Mumbai: India's Omicron COVID count crossed the 100 mark Friday after recording the highest single day rise of 24 fresh cases of the new variant, even as the Centre advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.

DEL97 PM-LD-MPs-MEET PM meets BJP MPs from poll-bound UP over breakfast New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday met several BJP MPs from the poll-bound UP over breakfast, with sources saying he discussed various ''non-political'' issues with them and advised them to engage more with party workers and people beyond politics.

DEL96 VACCINE-COVOVAX-LD WHO WHO issues emergency use listing for anti-Covid vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute New Delhi: The World Health Organisation on Friday issued emergency use listing for anti-Covid vaccine Covovax produced by Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax, expanding the basket of jabs validated by the global health body against the viral disease.

DEL93 ENV-LD POLLUTION-SCHOOLS CAQM allows reopening of schools for classes 6 and above, colleges in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Considering that children are out of school for about two years leading to frustration among them with serious adverse effect on their studies, the central air quality panel on Friday allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect.

DEL36 DEF-CDS-PROCESS New CDS appointment: List of probables to be submitted to Rajnath soon, say officials New Delhi: The government has started the process to appoint the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and a list of names based on recommendations from the three services will soon be submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for approval, officials said Friday.

BOM7 MP-CRASH-VARUN-CREMATION IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh cremated with full military honours in Bhopal Bhopal: The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries after surviving last week's helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, were consigned to flames with full military and state honours in Bhopal Friday.

DEL91 BJP-LD-AMARINDER-ALLIANCE BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh for Punjab polls; party likely to play senior partner New Delhi: The BJP Friday formally announced that it will contest the Punjab assembly polls with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, and the alliance is likely to be joined by other parties such as the SAD (Democratic) led by former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 86,415 New Delhi: India logged 7,447 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,47,26,049, while the active cases declined to 86,415, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

DEL59 DL-DU-ENTRANCE Delhi University to hold entrance exams for admissions from 2022: Officials New Delhi: The Delhi University's executive council on Friday approved holding of entrance examinations for admissions from next year, officials said.

DEL79 DEF-INDOFRENCH-2NDLD DIALOGUE Rajnath holds 'excellent' talks with visiting French Defence Minister Parly New Delhi: The recent developments in Afghanistan, cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, India's festering border row with China and ways to boost bilateral strategic ties were among the key issues that figured in talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly Friday, official sources said.

MDS10 2NDLD-ASSEMBLY-RAPE Karnataka Cong leader apologises for 'enjoy rape' comment; BJP questions silence of Rahul, Priyanka Bengaluru/New Delhi: Karnataka Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar's ''enjoy rape if it is inevitable'' remarks caused a furore on Friday, with the BJP, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and some women Congress MLAs taking umbrage to the statement made on the floor of the Assembly, even as the former Speaker apologised for the comment.

BUSINESS DEL83 BIZ-CCI-2NDLD AMAZON Competition Comm suspends approval for Amazon-Future Coupons deal; slaps Rs 202 cr penalty on e-retailer New Delhi: In a significant development, the Competition Commission Friday suspended its more than two-year-old approval for Amazon's deal with Future Coupons and imposed a Rs 202 crore penalty on the e-commerce major for failure to furnish true and complete details about the transaction.

FOREIGN FGN24 BHUTAN-MODI-2NDLD AWARD Bhutan confers its highest civilian decoration on PM Modi Thimphu: Bhutan Friday conferred its highest civilian decoration 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country’s National Day. PTI HDA HDA

