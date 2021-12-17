Left Menu

C'garh: Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of minor

A special POCSO Act court in Chhattisgarhs Durg district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.Additional District Judge Sarita Das convicted Dhirpal Pardhi alias Lambu 36 earlier this week. Apart from awarding him life sentence till death, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:14 IST
C'garh: Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of minor
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO Act court in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

Additional District Judge Sarita Das convicted Dhirpal Pardhi alias Lambu (36) earlier this week. Apart from awarding him life sentence till death, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The court also ordered district authorities that the survivor be paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

As per the prosecution, Pardhi raped the girl on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, 2018.

After the girl told her parents about the incident, a case of rape was registered with Nandani Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021