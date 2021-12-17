C'garh: Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of minor
A special POCSO Act court in Chhattisgarhs Durg district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment till death for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.Additional District Judge Sarita Das convicted Dhirpal Pardhi alias Lambu 36 earlier this week. Apart from awarding him life sentence till death, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
Additional District Judge Sarita Das convicted Dhirpal Pardhi alias Lambu (36) earlier this week. Apart from awarding him life sentence till death, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The court also ordered district authorities that the survivor be paid a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.
As per the prosecution, Pardhi raped the girl on the intervening night of November 6 and 7, 2018.
After the girl told her parents about the incident, a case of rape was registered with Nandani Nagar police station under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
