Left Menu

Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:15 IST
Mohammed Ben Sulayem succeeds Jean Todt as FIA president
  • Country:
  • France

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected Friday as president of motorsports governing body FIA, replacing Jean Todt.

The 60-year-old Ben Sulayem is from the United Arab Emirates. He received more than 60% of the votes to defeat British rival Graham Stoker.

Todt was elected in 2009 and served the maximum three terms allowed.

Ben Sulayem is a 14-time Middle East Rally champion, and has been president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization since 2005.

Ben Sulayem congratulated Todt for his wok and said he is “committed to pursuing the important work and make motorsport and mobility take further steps forward.” Elected on a four-year term, Ben Sulayem has pledged to double participation in the sport worldwide, and to boost diversity, inclusion and sustainable mobility. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021