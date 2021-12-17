Left Menu

National executive of BJP Kisan Morcha to meet in Gurugram on Dec 19

The national executive of the BJP Kisan Morcha will meet in Gurugram on December 19, sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:18 IST
National executive of BJP Kisan Morcha to meet in Gurugram on Dec 19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national executive of the BJP Kisan Morcha will meet in Gurugram on December 19, sources said on Friday. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the event and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address the concluding session, sources said.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The farmers, who were sitting on dharna on the Delhi borders since November 2020 against the three farm laws, have vacated the protest sites after the repeal of the farm laws and assurances on Minimum Support Price. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021