India-Vietnam sign letter of intent for greater cooperation in postal sector

India and Vietnam have inked a letter of intent for enhanced cooperation in the postal sector, an official release said on Friday.

The letter of intent underscores the joint objectives of both the nations to facilitate cooperation in the field of posts and telecom, promote sharing of information and experience, cooperate to implement projects in HR development and promote enhanced cooperation of postal designated operators and service providers.

India and Vietnam have signed the letter of intent for enhanced cooperation in the postal sector, in line with the comprehensive strategic and economic partnership and growing relations between the two countries, according to the release.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan held a bilateral meeting with the delegation from Vietnam on Friday at Sanchar Bhawan, it added. Chauhan highlighted that signing the letter of intent would provide new opportunities to both countries in the field of communications and posts. The Vietnam delegation was led by Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communications.

