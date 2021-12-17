Left Menu

US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

The United States believes Iran's breakout time to develop a nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months.

The United States believes Iran's breakout time to develop a nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months. "But it's really short. It is unacceptably short," the official said, calling it "alarming".

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

