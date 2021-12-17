US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

The United States believes Iran's breakout time to develop a nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months. "But it's really short. It is unacceptably short," the official said, calling it "alarming".

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

