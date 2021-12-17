Left Menu

Dumper truck rams into SP's car in Haryana's Nuh

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:54 IST
An unidentified dumper truck driver was booked on the charge of attempt to murder for allegedly hitting the superintendent of police's vehicle, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when SP Varun Singla was checking overloaded trucks near Ganduri village here, they said.

When the dumper truck was signalled to slow down, the driver allegedly accelerated and rammed the vehicle into the SP's car, the police said.

Singla and other cops jumped out of the vehicle and saved themselves, they said.

The truck driver, however, managed to flee, the police said, adding that the case was registered at the Nagina police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

