Russia bars entry to seven British citizens
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has barred entry to seven British citizens in a retaliatory measure to Britain's earlier sanctions on the same number of Russians, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
It did not named the citizens.
In August, Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on men they said were Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the last year's poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The two countries both targeted seven Russians with sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- foreign ministry
- Alexei Navalny
- United States
- Russians
- British
- Britain
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-Britain’s old housing stock emerges as key emissions problem: Kemp
Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain
EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to conclude medicines deal for N. Ireland
British man suspected of spying for Russia faces extradition from Germany
Odd News Roundup: Norway's 'threadbare' Christmas tree present underwhelms some in Britain