Russia bars entry to seven British citizens

Russia has barred entry to seven British citizens in a retaliatory measure to Britain's earlier sanctions on the same number of Russians, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It did not named the citizens.

In August, Britain and the United States imposed sanctions on men they said were Russian intelligence operatives responsible for the last year's poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The two countries both targeted seven Russians with sanctions.

