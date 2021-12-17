Left Menu

A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced four men implicated in the 2013 killing of a female activist in Karachi to life in prison, her lawyer said.A fifth man was sentenced to seven years, according to Salahuddin Panhwar, who represented the slain activist.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 17-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:08 IST
Pakistan: 4 men get life over 2013 slaying of woman activist
A Pakistani court on Friday sentenced four men implicated in the 2013 killing of a female activist in Karachi to life in prison, her lawyer said.

A fifth man was sentenced to seven years, according to Salahuddin Panhwar, who represented the slain activist. The five did not actually pull the trigger in the shooting death of Perveen Rehman but were convicted of facilitating the murder, the lawyer said.

Reham, an architect, had worked in some of poorest neighbourhoods in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the capital of Sindh province. She was hugely popular and headed the Orangi Pilot Project, which helped communities build sewer and water systems.

She was ambushed by two gunmen who opened fire before fleeing the scene. The court on Friday also reiterated its order for the police to hunt down the killers.

At the time, Rehman's killing drew nationwide condemnation. Her friends and other activists have since demanded justice for her.

Karachi is a sprawling city of over 20 million people, with many of its poor living in makeshift communities that lack pubic services.

