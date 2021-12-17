Left Menu

21 died in 4 accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters in last 5 years: MoS Ajay Bhatt

As many as four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of IAF have taken place in the last 5 years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:18 IST
21 died in 4 accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters in last 5 years: MoS Ajay Bhatt
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of IAF have taken place in the last 5 years, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Friday. In a written reply to a Lok Sabha query today, Bhatt said, "Four accidents of Mi-17V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) have taken place in the last five years including the one which took place on December 8, in which all 14 people along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat lost their lives. In these four accidents, a total of 21 people lost their lives."

The tri-services inquiry set up by the Defence Ministry to probe the reasons behind the chopper crash wherein Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed is expected to complete its proceedings within the next two weeks. Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other military officials were travelling in the Mi-17V5 helicopter which crashed minutes before landing at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington killing all passengers and crew on board on December 8.

The previous three accidents took place November 2021, April 3, 2018, and October 2017 in which seven persons were killed, the defence ministry informed Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021