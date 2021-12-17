Tear gas fired at opposition supporters in Sudan's capital, witnesses say
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:23 IST
- Country:
- Sudan
Tear gas was fired at thousands of supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change movement who had gathered in the capital Khartoum on Friday, witnesses told Reuters.
The source of the tear gas was unclear. The witnesses said there was no sign of police officers at the scene.
