Left Menu

Haryana govt spent over Rs 700 crore on ads for achievements since 2015

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:02 IST
Haryana govt spent over Rs 700 crore on ads for achievements since 2015
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has spent over Rs 700 crore on advertisement of its achievements, announcements and functions since 2015.

The information was placed before the state Assembly here on Friday in a written reply in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed. Ahmed had sought to know year-wise details of the amount spent by the government on newspapers, posters, Internet, TV and radio etc for advertisement of its achievements, announcements, birth anniversary of great personalities and functions since 2015.

In response to the question asked, the government in the written reply gave details from the period January 2015 to December 13, 2021.

Over Rs 596 crore was mentioned to have been given during the period for newspaper advertisements while Rs 96.34 crore was given for TV ads, Rs 21.76 crore for radio, Rs 1.19 crore for Internet and Rs 4.39 lakh for the posters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021