White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns.
"We're going to put on the table our concerns," Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event.
