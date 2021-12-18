Iran nuclear talks "not going well" - U.S. national security adviser
18-12-2021
Talks on the return by Iran and the United States to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear accord "are not going well" in the sense that the United States does not yet have a path back into the deal, the U.S. national security adviser said on Friday.
Jake Sullivan, speaking on a webinar, also said the United States has conveyed through European negotiators to Iran its "alarm" over Tehran's "forward progress" in its nuclear program.
