Left Menu

White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia

Sullivan also said the latest assessment from the U.S. government is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a decision to invade Ukraine. But he said "the analysis that the intelligence community has laid out, to indicate that the Russian government is giving serious consideration and operational planning to such an exercise, is well validated."

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 01:09 IST
White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns.

"We're going to put on the table our concerns," Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event. Sullivan also said the latest assessment from the U.S. government is that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made a decision to invade Ukraine. Putin has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.

"The current assessment of the U.S. government is that he has not yet made a decision so no change from last week to this week in that regard," he said. But he said "the analysis that the intelligence community has laid out, to indicate that the Russian government is giving serious consideration and operational planning to such an exercise, is well validated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021