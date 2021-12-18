Top UK official steps down from probe into government lockdown parties

Britain's top official Simon Case has stepped down from leading an investigation into gatherings into alleged parties in government offices in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns after a report said an event was held in his own office. "To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

"The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. "She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)