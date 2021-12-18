Ghislaine Maxwell says she will not testify in her own defense at sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday she will not testify in her own defense at her sex abuse trial, stating that prosecutors had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. Defendants in U.S. criminal trials are not required to testify, and often do not, since the burden of proof is on prosecutors.

"Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," Maxwell told U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan. Four women who testified for the prosecution said Maxwell set them up for abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers. The defense began its case on Thursday and has sought to undermine the women's credibility, and has called several witnesses who have said they did not observe inappropriate conduct by Epstein or Maxwell.

Maxwell's attorneys argue that prosecutors are treating her as a stand-in for Epstein, who died by suicide at 66 years old in jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial on sex abuse charges.

