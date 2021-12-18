Left Menu

Top UK official steps down from COVID-19 lockdown parties probe

Britain's top civil servant Simon Case has stepped down from leading an investigation into alleged parties in government offices in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns after an event was held in his own office. "To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 02:16 IST
Top UK official steps down from COVID-19 lockdown parties probe

Britain's top civil servant Simon Case has stepped down from leading an investigation into alleged parties in government offices in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns after an event was held in his own office.

"To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. "The work will be concluded by Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

"She will ascertain the facts and present her findings to the Prime Minister." A video emerged earlier this month showing Johnson's staff laughing and joking about a Downing Street party during a 2020 Christmas lockdown when such festivities were banned, resulting in condemnation from political opponents and the public.

Johnson, who has said he had been assured COVID rules were not broken and that there had been no party, asked Case to investigate. The Guido Fawkes website, however, said on Friday that two events were held in Case's private office last December. The BBC said invitations were sent out for one of the events titled "Christmas Party!".

A government spokesperson quoted by the BBC said office staff had taken part in a virtual quiz, with a small number joining from their desks. Case played no part in the event, but had walked through the team's office on the way to his own office, the spokesperson added, according to the BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021