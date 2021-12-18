Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case in sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense rested its case in her sex abuse trial on Friday after the British socialite told the judge prosecutors had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In two days of testimony from former employees of Jeffrey Epstein, a psychologist specializing in memory, and an ex-girlfriend of the late financier, the defense sought to undercut the testimony of four women who said Maxwell set them up for sexual abuse by Epstein when they were teenagers.

Florida man who threw plank, extinguisher at police gets longest Capitol riot sentence

A federal judge sentenced a U.S. Capitol rioter to more than five years in prison on Friday on charges that he threw a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police during the Jan. 6 attack on the seat of government. The Department of Justice said Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Florida, was sentenced to 63 months for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the assault, which took place as Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

Sadness, anger for Amazon workers who died during tornado

Families and friends of six workers who died after a tornado tore into an Amazon warehouse expressed sadness and anger as they said final farewells to the victims in a series of vigils Friday. On Dec. 10, a barrage of tornadoes ripped through six U.S. states, leaving a trail of death and destruction at homes and businesses stretching more than 200 miles (322 km).

As trial comes to close, prosecutor says Holmes was 'desperate' for Theranos to succeed

Jurors weighing the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' heard final arguments on Friday, with a prosecutor arguing that she resorted to fraud rather than accept failure. In the final hours of a trial that has spanned three months, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bostic said Holmes embraced dishonesty in an attempt to save the blood testing startup.

'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive

Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the United States is confronting another dark winter, with the red-hot Omicron variant threatening to worsen an already dangerous surge of cases. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped 45% over the last month, and cases have increased 40% to a seven-day average of 123,000 new infections a day, according to a Reuters tally.

Tik Tok removes 'alarmist warnings' after U.S. schools boost security

Social media company Tik Tok said on Friday it was unable to find evidence of actual threats to schools on its platform that caused U.S. administrators and law enforcement authorities to heighten security, warn parents and cancel some classes. One of the country's largest school districts, in Florida's Palm Beach County, said in its letter to parents on Friday that local police were aware of a "video circulating on Tik Tok nationally, encouraging violence in schools."

Kentucky rain turns more tornado survivors out of their homes

Jimmy Galbreath counted his blessings too soon. His home in Mayfield, Kentucky, was battered but not broken last week by a tornado, and the 62-year-old former scrap iron worker planned to keep living there. Then on Thursday rain soaked the state, with another downpour forecast for Friday into Saturday afternoon. As Galbreath watched, water leaked steadily into his kitchen, finding paths opened by two trees that had smashed into his house during the tornado.

White House encouraged by talks with Senator Manchin on spending bill

The White House is encouraged by recent talks with key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on the president's Build Back Better spending bill, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

Minnesota ex-cop says she's 'so sorry' for shooting Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer on trial for fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright, broke down in tears on Friday as she testified to being deeply sorry for mistaking her handgun for her Taser during a traffic stop. Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, which carry maximum sentences of 15 and 10 years respectively. Potter has said she thought she was drawing her Taser when she shot Wright in the chest with her Glock 9mm handgun on April 11.

Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airline

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, the airline confirmed Friday. Kelly appeared at the Senate Commerce hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta Air Lines executive and the head of a flight attendants union. Kelly drew attention at the hearing for questioning the health benefits of masks on airplanes.

