Left Menu

Build bonhomie with civilians: Arunachal Guv to soldiers

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 09:47 IST
Build bonhomie with civilians: Arunachal Guv to soldiers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra has exhorted soldiers of the 18th Battalion of Madras Regiment, where he was posted, to maintain discipline, train hard and build bonhomie with civilians.

Addressing a 'Sainik Sammelan' organized to commemorate the 1971 India-Pakistan War at the battalion's unit location in New Delhi, he said that their determination will lead to success in all military endeavours.

The battalion was awarded theatre honour 'Sindh' for making a deep thrust in the western front across the Thar Desert into Pakistan's Sindh province in the 1971 war, an official communiqué said.

Mishra recalled his days as a young officer in the battalion in which he was commissioned on December 17, 1961.

''The Madras Regiment, the oldest in the Indian Army, has played an active role in many campaigns during the colonial period and after independence. 'Thambis', as the soldiers of the regiment are popularly known, has always been known for their valour, sacrifice, and devotion to duty,'' he said.

He said that the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 was a golden chapter in the military history of India.

Mishra said that the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to make the country self-sufficient in the defence sector.

Earlier, he laid a wreath at the battalion's war memorial and attended a special 'Bara Khana' with the troops, and Commanding Officer Colonel OLV Naresh briefed the governor on the war fitness and other achievements of the unit, the communiqué added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021