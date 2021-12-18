Arunachal CS urges banks to connect unserved villages by Republic Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has asked all banks to go on a mission mode to connect the unserved villages in the state by Republic Day.

As per the latest reports, 46 sparsely populated villages in remote areas in eight districts have no access to banking services. Of them, Hot Spring at Kibithu in Anjaw district has a population of four, while Khasa at Pangchao in Longding district has 1,571 residents.

Addressing a state-level bankers' committee meeting at his office here on Friday, Kumar said that banking coverage in remote areas continues to remain a challenge due to the geographical characteristics of the state.

''Despite the challenges, we have done reasonably well in the last few years to reach uncovered areas. Whatever is left should be taken care of in a mission mode by January 26 next year,'' he said.

The chief secretary said that the unserved villages may be covered by bank branches, customer service points, or India Post Payments Bank.

Kumar requested the bankers to accord priority to applicants seeking loans under various government-sponsored schemes, and conduct workshops and camps on a regular basis to increase financial awareness among the people.

