Delhi: 4 killed after container-truck overturns, falls on auto-rickshaw
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Four people were killed on Saturday morning after a container-truck overturned and fell on their auto-rickshaw near the IGI stadium in central Delhi, police said. The truck's driver fled from the spot after the incident, they said. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement