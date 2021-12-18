Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals carrying cash reward killed in encounter in Dantewada

Dantewada | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:20 IST
Two women Naxals, collectively carrying Rs 6 lakh cash reward, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, an official said.

The gunfight took place around 5.30 am in a forest near Gonderas village under Aranpur police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

After the skirmish ended, the bodies of two Naxals, identified as Hidme Kohrame and Pojje, were recovered, he said, adding that the deceased were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on their heads respectively.

Kohrame was active as an Area Committee Member of Malanger Area Committee of Maoists, while the second one was active as incharge of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM-a cultural wing of Maoists) in the same squad, he added.

Three locally-fabricated rifles, ammunition, communication devices, explosive material and camping material were recovered from the spot, he added.

