India reports 7,145 fresh COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 7,145 fresh COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 11:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 7,145 fresh COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 84,565, the lowest in 569 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year. With 8,706 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,71,471. The current recovery rate at 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,77,158. The daily positivity rate (0.57 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 75 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.62 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 34 days.

With the administration of 62,06,244 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,36,66,05,173 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

