PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:11 IST
19 absconding criminals arrested in J-K's Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
After arresting over 100 absconding criminals in the past seven months, police in Jammu and Kashmiri's Reasi district have apprehended 19 more absconding criminals, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made during the past 24 hours in a special drive, 'Frari Ki Giraftari' (arrest of absconders), and with this, a total of 121 absconding criminals, including many who were eluding the law for decades together, were brought to book, a police spokesperson said.

He said a number of criminals also surrendered before courts due to pressure built by teams of the Reasi Police.

The spokesperson said nine of the criminals were arrested from different parts of Reasi, Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri by teams from Katra police station, five by Mahore police station, three by Reasi police station and two by Arnas police station.

Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police Shailender Singh said the arrests of these criminals is an important work to maintain peace and tranquility in the district.

''The police will leave no stone unturned to arrest and produce them in concerned trial courts of law,'' he said.

Under the drive, the officer said the police remained successful in nabbing hardcore, notorious and habitual criminals who were evading the due process of law for years and against whom general warrants of arrest were issued by the local courts and were pending execution. Over half a dozen of the arrested criminals were evading arrest for the last 20 to 24 years after they were named in different criminal cases, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

