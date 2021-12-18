Left Menu

Ready to enhance troop deployment in Eastern Ladakh if need be: IAF chief

The Indian Air Force is continuing deployment in Eastern Ladakh as the standoff with China still persists and the Force is ready to enhance the presence of troops if need arises, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday.Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy in Dundigal near here, he said, Like you said, the standoff does continue.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:17 IST
Ready to enhance troop deployment in Eastern Ladakh if need be: IAF chief
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is continuing deployment in Eastern Ladakh as the standoff with China still persists and the Force is ready to enhance the presence of troops if need arises, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air force Academy in Dundigal near here, he said, "Like you said, the standoff does continue. Disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Eastern Ladakh. But, the complete disengagement has not yet been done… I would not like to go into the details, but suffice to say we are deployed, we are prepared to take on any challenge that may face us in that area with the shortest of notice." The Air Force Chief was replying to a query on the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh area.

He further said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.

"Of course, if necessary, there will be. We will enhance the deployment if the need arises," he replied when asked if there will be further deployment of forces.

To another query, Chaudharay said the IAF is aware of the threats which come in the form of multiple domains and not merely the "physical and kinetic domains" from the neighbouring country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the standoff was a result of China not following ''agreements'' and acting like a party that has ''violated a contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021