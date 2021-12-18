Left Menu

Taluk office fire: AP man taken into custody

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 15:06 IST
A person from Andhra Pradesh was taken into custody by the police as part of the investigation into the fire that engulfed the taluk office at nearby Vatakara.

Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas told the media that Satheesh Narayanan of AP is being interrogated.

Sources said the police had collected CCTV footage showing the man, suspected to be mentally unstable, trying to set on fire a few other places earlier. However there is no conclusive evidence of him committing the crime, sources said.

The fire that broke out at the Taluk office early on Thursday morning partially gutted the old building besides destroying nearly 80 percent of files and records in the office. It took about four hours for the fire-fighting personnel to put out the massive fire.

