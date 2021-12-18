Left Menu

Five get life terms for gunning down village head in 2011

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 15:25 IST
Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment on Saturday by a court here for killing a village panchayat pradhan in Muzaffarnagar district nearly ten years ago.

Special Judge Jamshed Ali sentenced Bahawdi village residents Charan Singh, Brijpal, Soran, Naresh and Vivek after convicting them of gunning down village Pradhan Brijendra on January 25, 2011, in a gunfight over an old enmity. Additional Sessions Judge Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on each of the five convicts.

While convicting the five, the court acquitted three other accused, Basant, Bunty and Umit, for the lack of evidence against them, government counsel Yashpal Singh said.

The eight were booked after a fierce gunfight in the Bahawdi village of the district in which the village pradhan was shot dead and several others were injured.

The eight were booked for committing various offences including murder, attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt besides committing riots using firearms on the complaint of Devendra, who too was, incidentally, shot dead in the court compound later during the trial of the case.

