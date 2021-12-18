Left Menu

Russia says relations with U.S. not at lowest point yet -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:04 IST
Russia says relations with U.S. not at lowest point yet -Ifax
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday that Moscow's relations with the United States had not hit their lowest point yet, Interfax news agency reported.

He said the Kremlin needed stable and predictable relations with Washington, speaking at a sensitive moment with Moscow awaiting a response from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to its security proposals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021