Taiwan pork, LNG referendums fail on low turnout

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Taiwan

Two major referendums in Taiwan on whether to ban the import of pork containing leanness-enhancing additive and whether to resite a new LNG terminal both failed on Saturday as not enough voters showed up to validate the outcome.

According to a vote count by the official Central News Agency, more people voted against the proposals than for them. But with the threshold of five million votes being needed to either pass or reject the proposals not being met, the outcome was not considered valid under Taiwan's election laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

