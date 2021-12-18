Left Menu

7.87 quintals of poppy husk seized in Haryana

They said a hunt is on for the car in which three youths were alleged to be onboard.The truck driver has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:25 IST
7.87 quintals of poppy husk seized in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: pikist.com
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana police on Saturday said it has seized 7.87 quintals of poppy husk from a truck carrying cotton bags in Palwal district.

The consignment was headed towards Punjab when it was intercepted, they said.

The estimated value of the seized consignment was worth Rs two crore, a police spokesperson said.

Police had got a tip off regarding a "huge" consignment being brought towards Punjab in a truck from Uttar Pradesh side.

Acting on the information, police erected checkposts at and near the Karman border and began a thorough checking of the vehicles passing by.

During checking of a truck loaded with cotton bags, police found that it had a special compartment built inside it in which narcotics were hidden. When searched, 39 bags weighing 7.87 quintals of poppy husk were recovered from the compartment, police said.

The truck driver was identified as Naseem of Shamli district in UP. Upon interrogation, Naseem revealed he had left for Sangrur in Punjab after loading the consignment from near Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh and Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

A car was also said to be part of the racket and was tailing the truck, police said. They said a hunt is on for the car in which three youths were alleged to be onboard.

The truck driver has been booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021