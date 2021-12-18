Left Menu

Russia sends strategic bombers to help patrol Belarus borders

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 16:41 IST
  • Russian Federation

Russia has sent long-range strategic Tu-22M3 bombers to join patrols of air space along the western borders of ally Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Saturday.

Su-30SM fighters jets from both countries were also part of patrols, the Belarus military said.

Belarus borders to the west and northwest with Poland and Lithuania, member states of the European Union. Belarus' relations with the EU are tense over a migrant crisis along its western border.

