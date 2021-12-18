Left Menu

Rajasthan: Car driving inmates to jail falls into ditch, constable killed

A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday while four others were injured when their car fell into a ditch, police said. A case was lodged under relevant sections and investigation has been launched in to the matter, Meena said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:00 IST
A 55-year-old constable died on Saturday while four others were injured when their car fell into a ditch, police said. Two guards and two jail inmates were the others injured.

The incident took place near Bengani village, when the driver of the car lost control trying to avert a collision with a stray cattle and drove into a ditch, Baran Sadar Police Station SHP Ramesh Kumar Meena said.

The five men were travelling in a non-official vehicle to shift the two jail inmates from Sangod sub jail to Baran district jail, he said.

The deceased constable was identified as Ramavatar Meena, who was a resident of Kanwas area and was posted at Sangod sub jail, police said.

His body was handed over to his family members after post mortem later in the day. The guards were referred to MBS hospital in Kota where they are reportedly under treatment, while the inmates, who sustained minor injuries, were admitted at a hospital in Mirjapur village in Baran, they said. A case was lodged under relevant sections and investigation has been launched in to the matter, Meena said.

