World News Roundup: Exclusive-Hong Kong officials push turnout in first “patriots” election; Earthquake hits northern Italy, no injuries reported and more

Exclusive-Hong Kong officials push turnout in first "patriots" election

Hong Kong officials are working to boost turnout in Sunday's legislative election, according to diplomats and people familiar with the effort. As part of those actions, two Chinese state-owned banks have appealed to workers to vote, said two people familiar with the matter and an email seen by Reuters.

Earthquake hits northern Italy, no injuries reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Italy on Saturday, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck near Bonate Sotto, a small town outside the city of Bergamo, at a depth of 26 kilometres (16 miles), the INGV said. It was strongly felt by residents in nearby Milan, the country's second largest city.

S.African court to hear ex-president Zuma's plea to appeal parole ruling on Tuesday

South Africa's high court will on Tuesday hear former president Jacob Zuma's request to appeal against a ruling that set aside his medical parole and said he should return to jail, his foundation said on Saturday. The court said on Wednesday Zuma should go back to jail after the 79-year old began medical parole in September. He is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry.

Vatican tightens screws on conservatives over traditional Latin Mass

The Vatican on Saturday warned conservative Roman Catholics who have balked at Pope Francis' decision to restrict the old traditionalist Latin Mass that they were sowing division and engaging in "sterile polemics". The Vatican department overseeing sacraments and liturgy issued a directive in response to bishops' requests for clarification following a document in July in which Francis overturned decisions by his two predecessors and tightened access to the Mass.

Philippines' feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

The feared death toll from a typhoon that battered the Philippines has risen to 31, officials said on Saturday, nearly triple the previous day's number as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored. Four people have been confirmed dead after being hit by falling trees and another 27 people are feared to have died as a result of Typhoon Rai, the country's disaster agency said in a statement.

Top African cardinal in Vatican abruptly offers resignation - sources

Cardinal Peter Turkson, seen by some as a candidate to become the first African pope in about 1,500 years, has abruptly offered his resignation from a key Vatican department, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Turkson, 73, from Ghana, has been a key adviser to Pope Francis on issues such as climate change and social justice, and is the only African to head a Vatican department.

Poll tips French conservative Pecresse to face Macron in 2022 presidential run-off

A new poll showed French conservative Valerie Pecresse as the likely challenger to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of presidential elections in April 2022. The Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed Pecresse - who early this month won her Les Republicains party's primary to be its candidate - winning 17% of first-round voting intentions, behind Macron's 25.5%, but up 10 points from a poll in October.

Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10

At least 10 people were killed and 11 others injured in an explosion on Saturday at a Karachi bank branch constructed on a sewage drain in the city's industrial area, police said. The cause of the blast, at a branch of Pakistan's largest bank, Habib Bank Limited, could be a gas leak, a senior police officer said.

Philippines' election agency rejects bid to disqualify Marcos Jr

Electoral authorities in the Philippines have rejected the first of a series of complaints seeking to disqualify presidential contender Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the early frontrunner ahead of next year's election. Marcos Jr https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/five-facts-about-philippines-ferdinand-marcos-jr-2021-10-06, the son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, still faces six other complaints - all of them linked to accusations that he failed to pay income tax or file tax returns, which carry a lifetime ban from running for election.

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread - WHO

The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday. Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.

