Cannabis worth Rs 1,60,000 seized from UP railway station

The Government Railway Police here on Saturday busted a gang of alleged drug smugglers at a railway station and seized 16 kg of cannabis from them. GRP Police Station SHO Sanjay Kumar said the bust came during checking of passengers in Utkal Express that runs between Puri in Odisha and UP’s Haridwar.

Kumar said an alleged trafficker named Aslam was arrested during the raid with cannabis estimated to be worth Rs 1,60,000 in his possession. During interrogation it was revealed that the gang was active in supplying drug through the Utkal Express.

The gang hid the narcotics in a wall of the train’s toilet, he said.

A hunt is on to nab other members of the gang, he added.

