Left Menu

Court rejects ex-BJP functionary's plea for FIR against Maha minister Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 18:50 IST
Court rejects ex-BJP functionary's plea for FIR against Maha minister Malik
  • Country:
  • India

A magistrate's court here on Saturday rejected former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya's plea seeking direction to the police for registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

The former BJP functionary had sought registration of a case against Malik under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

In his complaint filed before the metropolitan magistrate's court in Mazgaon in south Mumbai, Kamboj had alleged that Malik violated the pandemic norms by asking NCP workers to gather outside the court when he was attending a hearing on November 29. Malik had appeared before the court in connection with a defamation case filed by Kamboj.

''Considering the nature of offences alleged against the accused there are no grounds as such to direct the police for investigation under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc),'' metropolitan magistrate P I Mokashi said while rejecting Kamboj's application.

Kamboj had filed multiple defamation cases against Malik, a senior NCP leader, for allegedly defaming him and his family during press conferences about the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai in October.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in connection with the case. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021