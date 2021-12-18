Eight-year-old priest will continue to get education, govt tells HC

Chennai, Dec. 18 (PTI): The Madras High Court was informed on Friday that the Education department would take all steps to ensure that the eight year old boy, who is functioning as a priest in a temple in Naduhatty village in the Nilgiris district, would continue to get education without any break.

G Ranesh would continue his studies through different modes including the newly launched 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' system, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of the department told the first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu, yesterday. Ranesh was appointed as the priest of Sri Hethai temple at Pedala in 2019 following the custom of the Badaga community. The class III student had to discontinue his studies because he should stay at the temple as per the Badaga customs.

A local social activist D Sivan filed a PIL in the Madras High Court for a direction to free him so that he can continue his studies and enjoy the childhood pleasure. On the contrary he had been confined to the temple premises and could not even mingle with his family members, more particularly women members.

Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram submitted that the local government officials, more particularly the School Education department, had already taken steps to ensure the boy does not discontinue his studies.

A status report filed by the BEO K Balamurugan stated that the boy is pursuing Class III now and would be provided necessary education continuously without any break. A village educationalist and a qualified male teacher have been roped in to tutor the boy. He has also been furnished with all necessary study materials, he added.

The bench disposed of the petition, after stating that the main grievance of the petitioner is redressed by the authorities concerned.

