CJI Ramana emphasizes need for adopting Alternative Dispute Resolution methods

Inaugurating India's first International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), the Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday emphasized the need for adopting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods which can provide great support to the Indian judicial system by preventing matters from going to the Courts. The Centre was jointly inaugurated by CJI Ramana and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the IAMC, the CJI said the ADR methods were beneficial to the litigants for resolving disputes in a cost-effective and efficient manner. "Arbitration and mediation have a long history in India. Recently, they have acquired prominence across the world as methods of dispute resolution. I have been vocal about my support for such ADR methods. Such methods are beneficial to the parties to a dispute due to various reasons - low cost, speed, more control over timelines and process, autonomy of parties, more comfortable environment, and non-adversarial nature," said CJI.

He further added, "These are some of the reasons why I suggest that people explore ADR options such as arbitration and mediation first, and approach Courts only as a last resort. Another reason for my support is because these methods can provide great support to our judicial system, by either preventing matters from going to Courts in the first place or by moving litigations out of Courts." The setting up of this International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Hyderabad is an important step towards enhancing the ADR landscape of the country, he said.

"I am sure that this Centre will lead the way for Arbitration and Mediation in the country and will become the premier Centre not only in India but across Asia and the world. With these words, I dedicate this International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Hyderabad to each and everyone who worked hard to make this dream come true," he added. (ANI)

