Man sentenced to 7 years' jail for raping minor girl in UP town

According to special prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharva, the incident took place on August 23, 2016, when the convict, Rohit, entered the house of his neighbour asking for water to drink and found the victim alone at house. Taking advantage of the situation, he first started molesting the girl, and when she resisted he beat her up and raped her, Bakharva said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:22 IST
A Special POCSO Court on Saturday sentenced a man to seven years’ jail and imposed on him a fine of Rs 40,000 for raping a minor, a court official said. Special Judge Peeyush Tiwari announced the conviction with a provision that Rs 30,000 from the fine amount will be given to the victim, he said. According to special prosecutor Sanjiv Bakharva, the incident took place on August 23, 2016, when the convict, Rohit, entered the house of his neighbour asking for water to drink and found the victim alone at house. Taking advantage of the situation, he first started molesting the girl, and when she resisted he beat her up and raped her, Bakharva said. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said. When the matter came to light, Sihani Gate Police arrested Rohit and booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

