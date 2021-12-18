Mumbai: Hookah parlour raided, 88 detained, liquor seized
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A hookah parlour was raided in Vakola in Santacruz in Mumbai, leading to the detention of 88 people, including 27 women, for violation of norms as well as seizure of liquor worth Rs 57,000, a police official said on Saturday.
The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch of the police during the early hours of the day after a tip off was received that the establishment was operating beyond stipulated time, and the people detained, who were penalised under various provisions, were allowed to go later, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Vakola
- Social Service Branch
- Santacruz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Police arrest brother of film producer for seeking sexual favours from struggling actor
Mumbai: Traffic curbs to be in place around Chaitya Bhoomi for Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai, Dec 3 FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)
Sports News Roundup: Cricket: India win toss and bat against New Zealand in Mumbai; Baseball-MLB locks out players after failing to reach new labor deal and more
Nine international travellers test positive for COVID at Mumbai