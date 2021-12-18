Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests man from Kolkata for duping people on pretext of selling iPhones

A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police from Kolkata for allegedly duping a person via social media on the pretext of selling an iPhone to him, official said on Saturday.The accused, Vishal Kumar Sekhsariya, is a resident of Kolkata, they added.Police received a complaint regarding online fraud on the pretext of selling iPhones on Instagram.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 20:41 IST
Delhi Police arrests man from Kolkata for duping people on pretext of selling iPhones
Police received a complaint regarding online fraud on the pretext of selling iPhones on Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police from Kolkata for allegedly duping a person via social media on the pretext of selling an iPhone to him, official said on Saturday.

The accused, Vishal Kumar Sekhsariya, is a resident of Kolkata, they added.

Police received a complaint regarding online fraud on the pretext of selling iPhones on Instagram. The complainant alleged that iPhones were being offered for a price that is cheaper than the market rate through a fake Instagram account and the accused cheated the victim of Rs 48,000 via the digital payment method.

During investigation, the bank account statement of the complainant, the details of the Instagram account and the email addresses through which it was verified were obtained, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police got the mobile phone numbers through which the e-mails were being operated and a few IP addresses, the officer said.

On the basis of technical evidence, a police team zeroed in on Sekhsariya, Instagram account holder. A raid was conducted in coordination with the local police on Wednesday and the accused was apprehended from his Kolkata residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused was brought to Delhi and interrogated. He revealed that he is a final-year college student and was working as a member of an event management team for television shows, the DCP said.

The accused, along with one of his associates, used to cheat people on the pretext of selling iPhones to them. Efforts are on to apprehend his associate, police said, adding that one iPhone 12 was recovered from the possession of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021