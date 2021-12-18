NCB official Sameer Wankhede's sister files criminal complaint against NCP's Malik

Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, on Saturday filed a criminal defamation and stalking complaint against Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik accusing him of making ''baseless and defamatory'' allegations against her.

The criminal complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court has sought action against Malik under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 499 (defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In her complaint, Yasmeen Wankhede has claimed she has recently come across tweets and televised interviews wherein Malik has made defamatory and scandalous unfounded allegations against her knowing fully well the said allegations were ''absolutely untrue''.

Yasmeen's complaint further said her brother Sameer Wankhede is actively involved in busting drug rackets. and one such case being handled by him was involving Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, who is currently out on bail.

Out of personal ''grudge and vengeance'' held against the complainant's brother, the accused as a counter measure started making false, defamatory and baseless allegations against the complainant and her family. the complaint claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)