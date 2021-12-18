Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL27 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY PM hails Adityanath with new coinage 'Upyogi'; Akhilesh says it's 'un-upyogi' Shahjahanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday used a new coinage UPYOGI or 'UP plus Yogi bahut hai upyogi' to praise Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ''eliminating'' mafias and undertaking a lot of developmental work in the state.

DEL31 DEF-RAJNATH-LD MILITARY PLATFORMS US, Russia, others conveyed clear message that equipment for Indian forces have to be produced in India: Rajnath New Delhi: India has very clearly conveyed to the US, Russia, France and many of its partner countries that military platforms and weapons required by the Indian armed forces to confront myriad security challenges have to be manufactured on Indian soil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

DEL32 LD OMICRON India's Omicron tally rises to 126; Maha, Kerala, K'taka report more cases New Delhi/Mumbai: India's Omicron COVID count rose to 126 on Saturday after Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively, while three more persons in Maharashtra also tested positive for the variant.

DEL24 DEF-INDO-FRANCE-ENGINE Leading French firm set to develop engine for military platform in India New Delhi: A leading French defence major is set to produce an engine for a military platform in India as part of a joint venture with an Indian company under the strategic partnership model, a move aimed at further ramping up defence cooperation between the two countries.

DEL30 UP-RAHUL-LD PADYATRA Hindutvawadi bathes alone in Ganga, says Rahul in Amethi, targeting PM Modi Amethi (UP): In his second visit to Amethi after the 2019 defeat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his 'Hindu versus Hindutvawadi' salvo. DEL33 LAW-EC-PMO Row over EC's meet: Govt says letter was for secretary or an official representative, not CEC New Delhi: Amid a controversy over a government communication reportedly calling the Chief Election Commissioner to a meeting, the law ministry Saturday said the letter was meant for a secretary of the poll panel or a representative of the CEC, and the subsequent virtual interaction with the CEC and two ECs was to iron out differences over electoral reforms.

MDS14 TL-IAF-2ND LD CHAUDHARI Court of Inquiry into chopper crash will be thorough process, may take few more weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari Hyderabad: The court of inquiry into the tragic chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and others would be a thorough process and the probe may take a few more weeks, IAF Chief V R Chaudhari said on Saturday.

DEL23 PROTEST-DOCTORS-NEET NEET-PG counseling: Patient care services hit as resident doctors’ strike enters second day New Delhi: Patient care services were affected for the second consecutive day on Saturday as resident doctors of three Centre-run hospitals boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of a nationwide protest called by FORDA over NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay.

CAL7 WB-GOVERNOR-FUND Bengal Guv alleges diversion of funds for 'Maa' canteen scheme Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday claimed that he has noticed ''unconstitutional diversion of funds'' for 'Maa' canteen, a project launched by the TMC government in February to provide subsidised cooked food to the poor.

FOREIGN FGN21 VIRUS-WHO-OMICRON Omicron variant identified in 89 countries; has doubling time between 1.5-3 days in high community transmission areas: WHO Geneva: The Omicron variant has now been identified in 89 countries and is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in places where community transmission is high, with a doubling time between 1.5–3 days, the WHO has said.

FGN20 PAK-3RDLD BLAST 14 killed in massive blast in Pakistan's Karachi city Karachi/Islamabad: At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured in Pakistan's financial capital of Karachi on Saturday when a powerful blast, apparently triggered by a gas explosion in a covered sewage channel, ripped through the building of a private bank situated on it, police said.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN19 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK may be forced into Omicron circuit breaker lockdown: reports London: The UK government is reportedly drawing up plans for a short two-week circuit breaker lockdown later this month, after Christmas, to try and keep pace with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, media reports said on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD15 SPO-CRI-IPL-LD GAMBHIR Gautam Gambhir back in IPL as Lucknow franchise's powerful 'Team Mentor' New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022.

