Allahabad HC grants interim anticipatory bail to ex-SP MLA's son in rape case

The Allahabad High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Quavi Ahmed, son of former Samajwadi Party MLA Saeed Ahmad, in a rape case. Justice SD Singh fixed January 7 as the next date of hearing and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit in the case. The petitioner claimed that false allegations were made in the FIR to pressure him as he and the woman had business relations which became sour and they started occurring losses in the business.

On September 13, an FIR was registered against Ahmad under various sections of IPC for assault, loot and rape and under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 for attempt to convert forcefully by misrepresentation at civil lines police station here. According to the FIR, the woman was preparing for Miss India competition and used to run a gym in Civil Lines. In 2018, she came in contact with Quavi Ahmad, who befriended her by changing his name. The accused took her to Lucknow on the pretext of running a beauty parlour. There he exploited her sexually while giving her sedatives, the FIR alleged. Ahmad made obscene videos of her and started blackmailing her, it said, adding on September 12, he attacked the woman in the civil lines area of the city and chased her. To save her life, the woman said she ran into a police post after which she lodged the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)