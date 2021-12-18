Left Menu

Couple jumps into creek in Thane, body of man found

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:55 IST
Couple jumps into creek in Thane, body of man found
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a woman jumped into the creek at Durgadi in Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The body of the man, identified as Kolsewadi resident Prashant Gode (22), has been fished out, while a search operation continues for the woman, the Kongaon police station official said.

''Eyewitnesses saw the man and woman come to the spot on a scooter, which they parked nearby before jumping into the creek. A probe into what caused them to commit this act is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021