Couple jumps into creek in Thane, body of man found
PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 21:55 IST
A man and a woman jumped into the creek at Durgadi in Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday evening, a police official said.
The body of the man, identified as Kolsewadi resident Prashant Gode (22), has been fished out, while a search operation continues for the woman, the Kongaon police station official said.
''Eyewitnesses saw the man and woman come to the spot on a scooter, which they parked nearby before jumping into the creek. A probe into what caused them to commit this act is underway,'' he said.
