Couple jumps into creek in Thane, body of man found

A man and a woman jumped into the creek at Durgadi in Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday evening, a police official said.

The body of the man, identified as Kolsewadi resident Prashant Gode (22), has been fished out, while a search operation continues for the woman, the Kongaon police station official said.

''Eyewitnesses saw the man and woman come to the spot on a scooter, which they parked nearby before jumping into the creek. A probe into what caused them to commit this act is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)