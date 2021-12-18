Left Menu

Pune: Man shot dead in Pimple Gurav

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by two people in the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday morning.The incident took place at 930am when the deceased, identified as Yogesh Jagtap, had come for a function, he said.Jagtap was hit in the chest and abdomen and he died at a nearby hospital.

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by two people in the Pimple Gurav area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at 9:30am when the deceased, identified as Yogesh Jagtap, had come for a function, he said.

Jagtap was hit in the chest and abdomen and he died at a nearby hospital. the official said. adding that efforts were on to nab the two accused, who have been identified.

