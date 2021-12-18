Rohini court explosion: Police arrest DRDO scientist for 'planting explosives to kill neighbour'

A senior DRDO scientist has been arrested for allegedly planting an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box with an intention to kill his neighbour in the Rohini district court here earlier this month, police said on Saturday. Addressing his first press conference after taking charge, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, said the accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria entered the court premises at 9.33 am on the day of the incident with two bags and left one of those behind inside courtroom number 102 triggering it with a remote. Kataria, a resident of Ashok Vihar phase-I, had a grudge against his neighbour, Amit Vashistha, which prompted him to plan this blast, police said.

The IED that triggered a low-intensity explosion in courtroom number 102 on December 9 had left Naib Court head constable Rajeev injured. The accused was arrested on Friday, police said. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Security Guard (NSG) had visited the site of the explosion and had found that the materials used in making the IED were easily available in the market. The IED was not properly assembled due to which only the detonator exploded, police said. After the incident, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3, Explosive Substances Act, was registered, police said. The bag used to place the IED was tracked to a medical equipment making multinational company and its distributors were interrogated. During investigation, it emerged that one Anil Kataria, brother-in-law of the accused, was a director of sales and marketing in the same company which distributed bags identical to the one used to conceal IED. Anil had given some of these black bags to his relatives, including Kataria, police said. Stationery shops which sold the kind of file cover found in the bag with the IED were identified and examined, a senior police officer said, as were the distributors of automotive anti-theft mechanism used in the IED. During investigation, more than 1,000 vehicles that entered court complex on the day of the blast were verified and examined, along with more than 100 CCTV cameras inside and outside court complex. CCTV footages from all such cameras running into thousands of hours were scanned repeatedly multiple teams, as were volumes of telephonic data relevant to the crime, the officer said. Based on CCTV footages and eyewitness accounts, several people present in the court complex were identified and Kataria’s name came up, police said. His case was listed for hearing on the day of the blast. His opposite party and intended victim, advocate Amit Vashistha was seated in the row next to which the IED exploded. Vashistha also testified seeing Kataria in court just before the blast, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

According to CCTV footages, Kataria entered the court at 9.33 am dressed in black coat and trousers to appear like an advocate and carried a bag in his hand and a laptop bag on back.

He was seen entering and leaving through multiples gates, trying to weave an evasive pattern, the DCP said.

He was seen entering the court from gate number 7 and hiding the bags some place inside the court premises and leaving from the same gate. He then entered through gate number 8 and retrieved the two bags he had hidden. One of the cameras showed Kataria leaving the court in a hurry at 10.35 am from gate number 8 with a laptop bag on his back, Singh said.

Kataria was questioned on Friday and subsequently arrested on the same day, Singh said. Several file covers, screws, and black adhesive tape identical to those that went into making of the IED have been recovered from his house, they said. Clothes worn by the accused when he entered the court complex have also been recovered from his house. Some other incriminating documents and electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, have also been seized for further investigation, police said.

From the investigation conducted so far, it has emerged that Kataria and Vashistha lived in the same building till around three years ago. They have a dispute that goes back more than 10 years and both have filed over a dozen civil and criminal cases against each other, police said. Five civil cases were filed by Kataria against the lawyer, while the lawyer filed seven civil cases against Kataria, police said. One such case against Kataria was listed on December 9 in court number 102 for a hearing. The accused reached the court, went inside room number 102 around 10.15 am and looked for Vashishtha, police said. He saw Vashishtha sitting on a chair in the back row, placed the bag containing the IED behind him, and triggered the IED from a safe distance with a remote, they said. At 10.35 am, he walked out of the court complex taking Ring Road and went back home in his Ertiga Car, they said. He planted the IED to eliminate Vashishtha as he was highly frustrated due to the protracted legal battles which were impacting his career and causing mental and financial distress to him and his family, police said.

An investigation is on to know for how long Kataria was planning to execute the plan, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)