J&K LG pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine; prays for peace in Union Territory

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the shrine of Vaishno Devi on Saturday and prayed for peace in the Union Territory, officials said.

Sinha visited the holy cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and offered his prayers, they added.

The officials said the LG prayed for peace, progress, prosperity and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

