Farmer under debt burden kills wife, self: Police

Struggling to pay his bank loan, a 33-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after strangling his wife in Etawah district on Saturday, police said.

Farmer Rajneesh Kumar Dubey first killed his wife Kanchan, 25 in the morning at his home in Nagla Nariya village under Jaswant Nagar Kotwali police station and then consumed some poisonous substance, SHO Sudhir Kumar said.

Dubey was rushed to Saifai Medical College where he died later in the day, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

According to villagers, Dubey had taken a loan from a bank and had even sold off part of his land to repay it, the SHO said.

He was under tension because of his debt, the SHO quoted the villagers as telling the police.

